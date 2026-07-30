The GoodWe HCA G2 Series is GoodWe's HCA G2 EV Charger enables drivers to maximize solar energy usage when charging their electric vehicles (EV) through its smart phase switching function.
[ Product Visualization: HCA G2 Series ]
Hardware Ref: p-6e5b23
Technical Specifications
|HCA G2 Series Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-6e5b232b871a
|ImageDir:
|/home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-6e5b232b871a/images
|Company Name:
|GoodWe
|Product Name:
|HCA G2 Series
|Product State:
|Announced
|Announced Date:
|2026-07-02
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/shared-data/products/p-6e5b232b871a/images/pasted-17af3f23.png","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Attached Items Above:
|[]
|Attached Items Below:
|[]
|Model Number:
|GW22K-HCA-20, GW11K-HCA-20, GW7K-HCA-20
|Specs:
|{"dimensions_cm":[20.8,45,17],"voltage_nominal_v":[230,400],"current_charge_max_a":32,"power_continuous_w":22000}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|GoodWe's HCA G2 EV Charger enables drivers to maximize solar energy usage when charging their electric vehicles (EV) through its smart phase switching function.
|Dimensions Cm:
|[20.8,45,17]
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[230,400]
|Current Charge Max A:
|32
|Power Continuous W:
|22000