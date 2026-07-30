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The GoodWe HCA G2 Series is GoodWe's HCA G2 EV Charger enables drivers to maximize solar energy usage when charging their electric vehicles (EV) through its smart phase switching function.

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Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for GoodWe HCA G2 Series
HCA G2 Series Identifier
FolderSlug: p-6e5b232b871a
ImageDir: /home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-6e5b232b871a/images
Company Name: GoodWe
Product Name: HCA G2 Series
Product State: Announced
Announced Date: 2026-07-02
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Announced Details: TBA
Attached Items Above: []
Attached Items Below: []
Model Number: GW22K-HCA-20, GW11K-HCA-20, GW7K-HCA-20
Specs: {"dimensions_cm":[20.8,45,17],"voltage_nominal_v":[230,400],"current_charge_max_a":32,"power_continuous_w":22000}
Unique Selling Proposition: GoodWe's HCA G2 EV Charger enables drivers to maximize solar energy usage when charging their electric vehicles (EV) through its smart phase switching function.
Dimensions Cm: [20.8,45,17]
Voltage Nominal V: [230,400]
Current Charge Max A: 32
Power Continuous W: 22000

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-6e5b232b871a

Last Scraped: 2026-07-30T20:13:14.333Z