Company Profile
NEXT Energy Technologies, Inc.
NEXT Energy Technologies, a Santa Barbara, California company, is revolutionizing the clean energy and building industries with its innovations in organic photovoltaic (OPV) technology. The NEXT solution empowers architects and building owners to transform traditional windows and glass facades into producers of low-cost, on-site, renewable energy for buildings, a practical and inspiring solution for a sustainable future.
Contact Information
- Address
- 600 Ward Drive, Suite C, Santa Barbara, CA, California 93111 227
- Phone
- 7148656735
- bob@nextenergytech.com
- Website
- https://www.nextenergytech.com