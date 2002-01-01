Company Profile
Alive Software Inc.
Alive Software Inc. is a software company based in Toronto, Canada developing software which are easy to use and yet have appealing interface. It has launched its first product ePageCreator in 2010 and has since developing exciting software applications for digital publishing world. eMag+ (http://www.emagplus.com) The Digital Magazine Newsstand is its 4th project.
Contact Information
- Address
- Suite 1004, 3601 Hwy 7 East, Markham, Ontario L3R 0M3 39
- Phone
- 111111111
- alivesoft1315@yandex.com
- Website
- http://www.emagplus.com