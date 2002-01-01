Company Profile
Amborn Buildings
Specializies in the supply and installation of energy efficient post-frame buildings manufactured by Lester Buildings. Product line includes residential, commercial, retail, industrial, equestrian, and agricultural steel buildings and custom post-frame buildings with green building design. The company offers custom design, superior energy efficiency, use of green building materials, building cost savings and reduced construction time compared to traditional construction project times.
Contact Information
- Address
- 2013 N. 8th Ave., Ozark, Missouri 65721 227
- Phone
- 417-844-0495
- info@ambornbuildings.com
- Website
- http://www.ambornbuildings.com/