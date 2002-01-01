Company Profile

Batterijbank.be

Batterijbank.be logo
At Batterijbank.be we design and install NiFe batteries for residential use including solar solutions and back up systems.

Design of off-grid and semi off-grid systems for residential use.

Analysis of needs, possibilities and execution of all electrical changes to make your home independent from the net.

Contact Information

Address
Kortrijkstraat 115, Zwevegem, West-Vlaanderen 8550 22
Phone
+32496285285

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