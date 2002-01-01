Company Profile
Batterijbank.be
At Batterijbank.be we design and install NiFe batteries for residential use including solar solutions and back up systems.
Design of off-grid and semi off-grid systems for residential use.
Analysis of needs, possibilities and execution of all electrical changes to make your home independent from the net.
Design of off-grid and semi off-grid systems for residential use.
Analysis of needs, possibilities and execution of all electrical changes to make your home independent from the net.
Contact Information
- Address
- Kortrijkstraat 115, Zwevegem, West-Vlaanderen 8550 22
- Phone
- +32496285285
- info@batterijbank.be
- Website
- http://www.batterijbank.be