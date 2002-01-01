BMZ USA, Inc.

BMZ USA is U.S. division of BMZ Group based in Karlstein, Germany. BMZ is a global leader in custom Li-Ion battery manufacturing with over 25 years experience serving all sectors of battery market.



In 2024, BMZ USA introduced the BMZ Power4Home to U.S. market with U.S. manufacturing to begin in Q2-2025. BMZ Power4Home ESS features innovative architecture designed to meet the needs of installers for flexibility, simple installation, upgradability, and cost.