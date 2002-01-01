C4P Inc.

We are a market driven, technically competent, quality supplier. We have partnered with leading manufacturers to supply cost saving and time saving solutions to industrial market.

We manufacture Solar/DC Refrigerator, Freezer, Chest Freezer and Air Conditioner.

We specialize in:

~Plastic Injection Manufacturing

~Tool and Die Manufacturing

~Electronics Manufacturing

~Renewable Energy Product Development

~Product Design, Development and Improvement Service

~Solar Appliance Manufacturing