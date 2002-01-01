Company Profile
C4P Inc.
C4P Inc.
We are a market driven, technically competent, quality supplier. We have partnered with leading manufacturers to supply cost saving and time saving solutions to industrial market.
We manufacture Solar/DC Refrigerator, Freezer, Chest Freezer and Air Conditioner.
We specialize in:
~Plastic Injection Manufacturing
~Tool and Die Manufacturing
~Electronics Manufacturing
~Renewable Energy Product Development
~Product Design, Development and Improvement Service
~Solar Appliance Manufacturing
We are a market driven, technically competent, quality supplier. We have partnered with leading manufacturers to supply cost saving and time saving solutions to industrial market.
We manufacture Solar/DC Refrigerator, Freezer, Chest Freezer and Air Conditioner.
We specialize in:
~Plastic Injection Manufacturing
~Tool and Die Manufacturing
~Electronics Manufacturing
~Renewable Energy Product Development
~Product Design, Development and Improvement Service
~Solar Appliance Manufacturing
Contact Information
- Address
- 98 Main St. South, Brampton, Ontario L6W2C7 39
- Phone
- 9052304008
- sales@c4pinc.com
- Website
- http://www.c4pinc.com/