Company Profile
Castillo Engineering
Founded in 1998, Castillo Engineering is a leading design and engineering firm that delivers expertise in full service solar and energy storage design, engineering, and consulting services to developers, EPC contractors and utility companies. Castillo Engineering's services cover electrical, structural, medium and high voltage for residential and utility-scale projects ranging from 5 kW to 500 MW.
Contact Information
- Address
- 620 Wymore Road, #250, Maitland, Florida 32751 227
- Phone
- 4077391102
- Website
- http://www.castillope.com