Company Profile
Coremax Technology company limited
Coremax Technology focus on manufacturing Custom li-ion Battery Packs. Helping our customers design the best custom battery pack products that are the most cost effective, environmentally safe and exceed all of their specifications. based in Shenzhen city of China. It can produce custom made batteries in a range of chemistry types and configurations to meet our customers's performance and size requirements.
Contact Information
- Address
- Guanlan street Baoan, Shenzhen, Guangdong 518000 45
- Phone
- 17688915553
- billy.jiang@qq.com
- Website
- https://coremax-tech.com