Company Profile
DEZE Products Limited
DEZE Filtration is a metal filter manufacturer and supplier. We provide high quality industrial filters using the best materials. We provide high quality solutions for all your filter needs. ZD Filtration sets high standards for product quality, safety and durability. We are committed to integrity, compliance, convenient service and customer first, Deze hopes to be your reliable partner.
Contact Information
- Address
- 191 Aolin Gongguan, Guangming RD. Anping, Hebei, China, Shjiazhuang, Outside US 050091 45
- Phone
- 19930382161
- camille@dezeproducts.com
- Website
- http://www.zdfiltration.com