Mana Monitoring is a provider of advanced, flexible solutions for energy monitoring and energy asset management in the commercial, government and non-profit sectors.

Mana Monitoring is a cloud-based solar energy monitoring and management platform. With an ever-changing solar PV landscape, Mana works with asset owners/PPA providers in order to aggregate and centralize their portfolio for maximum uptime, off-taker billing, O&M coordination ensuring a peak performing renewable energy portfolio.