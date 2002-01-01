Company Profile
Meida international industrial co.,ltd
Meida International Industrial Co., Ltd. was established in 2014. We are highly professional and experienced provide led lighting products and solar panels. Since the company established,we have work with customers from USA,Germany,South Africa,France and so on happily and successively.As we solve after sales problem as we promised,so we believe the Meida will be have more friends(customers).
Contact Information
- Address
- Room 605, Tower 12, Fangqun yuan, Fengtai district, Beijing, beijing, beijing 100000 45
- Phone
- +86-15611020315
- oliver.c@meidatrade.com
- Website
- http://www.meidatrade.com