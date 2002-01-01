Company Profile
Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc.
Automated material handling is a diverse industry, and we design our automation products and solutions to enhance and increase productivity no matter the specific application. By incorporating smart controllers and inverters into conveyors and palletizers, and anti-sway technology for cranes and hoists, Mitsubishi Electric's full portfolio of products decrease energy use while improving efficiency and safety.
Contact Information
- Address
- 500 Corporate Woods Parkway, Vernon Hills, IL, 60061, United States, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 227
- Phone
- 847-487-2100