Company Profile
Moeller Engineering
Moeller Engineering manufactures quality hand-crank, bike pedal and solar generators.
Our products are used for off-grid living, emergency situations, powering medical and science instruments. Some of our clients include FEMA, police and fire departments, oil companies, USGS and NOAA.
Our products are used for off-grid living, emergency situations, powering medical and science instruments. Some of our clients include FEMA, police and fire departments, oil companies, USGS and NOAA.
Contact Information
- Address
- 668 Brooklyn Ave, Milford, Ohio 45150 227
- Phone
- 513.232.1457
- Website
- http://handcrankgenerator.com