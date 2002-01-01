Company Profile

Moeller Engineering

Moeller Engineering logo
Moeller Engineering manufactures quality hand-crank, bike pedal and solar generators.
Our products are used for off-grid living, emergency situations, powering medical and science instruments. Some of our clients include FEMA, police and fire departments, oil companies, USGS and NOAA.

Contact Information

Address
668 Brooklyn Ave, Milford, Ohio 45150 227
Phone
513.232.1457

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