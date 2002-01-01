Company Profile

Mr. Power (Pty) Ltd

Mr. Power (Pty) Ltd logo
Mr. Power manufactures and distributes a range of energy saving equipment, notably a microprocessor controlled hot water boiler (geyser) management system. Simple to install in the electrical distribution board, the controller will cut water heating costs by 40% - 60%.
Payback on the unit is around 12 months.

Contact Information

Address
PO Box 403, Gallo Manor, Johannesburg, Gauteng 2052 199
Phone
+27-11-8042988

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