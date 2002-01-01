Navigant (NYSE: NCI) is a specialized, international consulting firm combining deep industry expertise and integrated solutions to assist companies and their legal counsel in enhancing stakeholder value, improving operations, and addressing conflict, performance and risk related challenges. The Company focuses on industries undergoing substantial regulatory or structural change, including the energy industry. Navigant's Energy Practice includes more than 270 experts focused on issues across the entire energy value chain including renewables, climate change, energy efficiency, demand response, emerging technologies, generation, resource procurement, transmission, markets, performance improvement, fuel sourcing, rates and regulation.



Navigant Consulting is headquartered in Chicago with more than 40 offices around the world, including Boston, Washington, DC, Boulder, Los Angeles, London, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Toronto