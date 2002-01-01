Company Profile
OPEL Solar Inc
OPEL Solar Inc. is committed to designing and producing high performance solar energy solutions for industrial and commercial applications around the world. OPEL Solar incorporates leading edge technologies, developed by the OPEL Solar Engineering team, into a product line that offers dependable, high efficiency, cost effective systems of solar trackers and concentrating panels.
Contact Information
- Address
- 3 Corporate Drive, Suite 204, Shelton, CT 06484 227
- Phone
- (203) 612-2366
- info@opelinc.com
- Website
- http://opelinc.com/