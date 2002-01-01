Company Profile

Opus Materials Technologies

Opus Materials Technologies logo
Opus Materials Technologies is a forward-thinking & progressive company whose aim is to facilitate the industrial adoption of innovative materials technologies. With capabilities ranging from materials design, synthesis and supply chain establishment Opus Materials Technologies can provide a complete service in the development and establishment of novel bespoke materials.

Contact Information

Address
SJIC, Cowley Road, Cambridge, Cambridgeshire CB4 0WS 226
Phone
t: +44 (0)1223 772222

Social Media