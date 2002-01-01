Company Profile
PMC Construction Company Ltd
PMC Construction Company (Ghana) Limited was founded in April 2010 as a private limited liability company and today is one of the fastest growing and most dynamic construction and civil engineering companies in Ghana. For over six years PMC Constructions has delivered high quality integrated construction solutions. Our main business focus is in Construction of Residential, Commercial or Industrial Projects as well as Major or minor Renovation jobs within Ghana.
Contact Information
- Address
- 500 Propertyman Street Teshie Lekma Hopital, TS 514, Accra, Ghana, Accra, GH 23321 84
- Phone
- 0244580673