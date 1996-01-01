Company Profile
ProQuip International
ProQuip International is a Canadian technology company in business since 1996. Our extensive experience in LED Lighting, Solar LED, Solar PV Power and Solar Thermal solutions has made us a recognized leader in the movement to build sustainable Green Communities. We are designers and manufacturers of Solar LED lighting systems including our innovative LED Drivers and Charge and Light Controllers. ProQuip is a leading designer and installer of Solar PV Power systems, both rooftop and pole mount.
Contact Information
- Address
- 45 Dalkeith, Unit 12, Brantford, Ontario N3P 1M1 39
- Phone
- 519-758-1421
- sam@pqiglobal.com
- Website
- http://www.pqicanada.ca