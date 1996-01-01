Company Profile

ProQuip International

ProQuip International logo
ProQuip International is a Canadian technology company in business since 1996. Our extensive experience in LED Lighting, Solar LED, Solar PV Power and Solar Thermal solutions has made us a recognized leader in the movement to build sustainable Green Communities. We are designers and manufacturers of Solar LED lighting systems including our innovative LED Drivers and Charge and Light Controllers. ProQuip is a leading designer and installer of Solar PV Power systems, both rooftop and pole mount.

Contact Information

Address
45 Dalkeith, Unit 12, Brantford, Ontario N3P 1M1 39
Phone
519-758-1421

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