PSB Industries Inc., General Air Division, specializes in the Design and Fabrication of compressed air, gas, and liquid dehydration and purification systems. Our standard and custom packaged systems remove moisture and contaminants from process streams. PSB units are installed worldwide and currently serve the Air Separation, Chemical, Petrochemical, Refining, Fuel Gas, and Electronics markets. PSB fabrication capabilities and quality of packaged systems are unmatched. Vessels, piping, structural, control panels, sandblasting, painting, instrumentation, insulation, testing, etc are completed under "one roof" to closely monitor and quickly react to scope changes.