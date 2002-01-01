Company Profile
QFactory33
Q Factory 33 is the parent company of the Q Factory 33 energy division, QFE002. It is a California-based technology startup whose team delivers patented, missing element solutions to address the public and private sectors' most formidable mechanical and electrical engineering, industrial design and energy market challenges. Q Factory 33 helps companies optimize efficiencies and revenue opportunities in renewable energy, remote grid management, batteries and storage, electrical safety, clean transportation, motor vehicle safety, machinery, industrial manufacturing and more.
Contact Information
- Address
- 835 Lynwood Dr., Encinitas, CA 92024 227
- Phone
- 561-637-5750
- sdoniger@bdcginc.com
- Website
- http://qfactory33.com