QFactory33

Q Factory 33 is the parent company of the Q Factory 33 energy division, QFE002. It is a California-based technology startup whose team delivers patented, missing element solutions to address the public and private sectors' most formidable mechanical and electrical engineering, industrial design and energy market challenges. Q Factory 33 helps companies optimize efficiencies and revenue opportunities in renewable energy, remote grid management, batteries and storage, electrical safety, clean transportation, motor vehicle safety, machinery, industrial manufacturing and more.