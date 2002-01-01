Company Profile
Reed Exhibitions Japan Ltd.
PV EXPO is regarded as Asia's most important business hub of PV industry, gathering all kinds of products/technologies from material equipment as well as from the solar cell/module to the PV Systems and System Integration. For those who are in this industry or seeking for opportunities to get into Japan/Asia PV market, PV EXPO is the place to be!
Contact Information
- Address
- 18F Shinjuku-Nomura Bldg, 1-26-2 Nishishinjuku, Tokyo, Shinjuku-ku 163-0570 109
- Phone
- +81-3-3349-8501
- nomurak@reedexpo.co.jp
- Website
- http://www.pvexpo.jp/en/