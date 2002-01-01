Company Profile
ReTherm Energy Systems Inc.
ReTherm drain water heat exchangers save up to 30% on hot water heating costs by recovering heat energy from drain lines. The product line has solutions for single family homes, multi-unit residential, and the commercial sectors. Units are easy to install and have a 40 year design life.
Contact Information
- Address
- 770 Water St. East, Summerside, PE C1N 4J4 39
- Phone
- 1-877-436-6529 or 902-436-6529
- info@retherm.com
- Website
- http://www.retherm.com