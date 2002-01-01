Company Profile
Seaward Group
The Seaward Group is a specialist manufacturer of electrical safety testing equipment.
The company's market leading test range includes specialist test instrumentation for the renewables sector.
Included is a specialist range of solar PV installation test equipment to verify the safety and performance of both rooftop and ground mounted solar systems. Recently introduced is new diagnostic technology for the fault finding and periodic testing of electric vehicle (EV) charging point equipment.
The company's market leading test range includes specialist test instrumentation for the renewables sector.
Included is a specialist range of solar PV installation test equipment to verify the safety and performance of both rooftop and ground mounted solar systems. Recently introduced is new diagnostic technology for the fault finding and periodic testing of electric vehicle (EV) charging point equipment.
Contact Information
- Address
- 6304 Benjamin Road Suite 506, Tampa, FL 33634 227
- Phone
- 813-886-2775