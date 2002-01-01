SEPCO - Solar Electric Power Company

SEPCO is the worldwide leader in solar lighting and off grid solar power systems. Helping the world go green by taking the lights off the grid. SEPCO founder Steve Robbins invented the first solar street light over 25 years ago. As demonstrated through thousands of projects around the world, SEPCO solar light systems feature rugged commercial-grade construction combined with unparalleled quality, performance, reliability, 25+ year system life expectancy and the best warranty in the business.