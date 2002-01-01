Shenzhen SETEC Power Co., Ltd was established in 2004, integrated in R&D, manufacture and sales solar pump inverter, pure sine wave inverter, battery analyzer, DC DC converter and AC DC rectifier power system. We provide high quality products, competitive price and good after-sale service. Due to our strong R&D, we always keep innovation. Our customers are operators of domestic telecommunications industry and power industry, broadcast industry, and related ancillary equipment manufacturers.