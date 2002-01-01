Company Profile
Solar
Uninterrupted power supply of a country house, office, shop, warehouse - this is the main activity of the Solar company. Our team has been selling and installing autonomous, backup, emergency and uninterrupted power supply systems since 2013. For more than 5 years of work, we have gained invaluable experience and special knowledge, and we can offer you a professional solution to the problems associated with the outage and its stability.
Contact Information
- Address
- 25 Berlinskogo st., Kiev, Kiev region 04060 224
- Phone
- +380677778994
- sale1@solar.kiev.ua
- Website
- https://solar.kiev.ua/