Company Profile
SolarLinker
Here at SolarLinker, we believe solar PV technology is the future of energy. Not only is solar PV helping to reduce carbon emissions and helping to save the world from climate change, it is also democratising energy. We are exciting about where solar PV technology is heading and are playing our part by helping consumers and businesses connect with trusted solar panel installers in their area and comparing quotations to save them money on the upfront cost of going solar!
Contact Information
- Address
- 13-15 Regent Street, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire NG1 5BS 226
- Phone
- -
- Website
- http://solarlinker.co.uk