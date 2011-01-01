Company Profile
SOURCE & SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED
S&S has been actively engaged into import, sales, service, site survey and installation of renewable energy products with a great emphasis in solar S&S has been actively engaged into import, sales, service, site survey and installation of renewable energy products with a great emphasis in solar energy. At this initial phase, we focus on providing turn-key solutions for off-grid solar applications where national grids are not available, not desired, or just too expensive to bring in.
Contact Information
- Address
- Khairenitar-8, Tanahun, Gandaki, Nepal, Tahahun, Gandaki 00000 151
- Phone
- +977-65-570053
- Website
- http://www.sourcensolutions.com