Company Profile

SOURCE &amp; SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED

SOURCE &amp; SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED logo
S&S has been actively engaged into import, sales, service, site survey and installation of renewable energy products with a great emphasis in solar S&S has been actively engaged into import, sales, service, site survey and installation of renewable energy products with a great emphasis in solar energy. At this initial phase, we focus on providing turn-key solutions for off-grid solar applications where national grids are not available, not desired, or just too expensive to bring in.

Contact Information

Address
Khairenitar-8, Tanahun, Gandaki, Nepal, Tahahun, Gandaki 00000 151
Phone
+977-65-570053

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