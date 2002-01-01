Company Profile

SunEdison

SunEdison logo
Our experience is summed up by the milestones we have achieved:

- Developed more than 500 MW of solar energy capacity
- Over 550 operational sites
- Delivered 771,290 MWh of electricity
- Avoided the emission of over 818,300,000 lbs of CO2
- First solar energy provider to raise more than $3 billion in project financing
- First solar energy services provider to commercialize the Power Purchase Agreement, eliminating capital outlay from customers

Contact Information

Address
600 Clipper Drive, Belmont, Ca 94002 227
Phone
866-786-3347

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