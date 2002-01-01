Our experience is summed up by the milestones we have achieved:



- Developed more than 500 MW of solar energy capacity

- Over 550 operational sites

- Delivered 771,290 MWh of electricity

- Avoided the emission of over 818,300,000 lbs of CO2

- First solar energy provider to raise more than $3 billion in project financing

- First solar energy services provider to commercialize the Power Purchase Agreement, eliminating capital outlay from customers