Founded in 2010, sunfire GmbH develops and produces high-temperature electrolysis cells (SOECs) and high-temperature solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs). The firm's high-temperature fuel cells facilitate the highly efficient generation of electric power and heat according to the principle of cogeneration. This sees electric power and heat generated on-demand at the point of consumption - with local cogeneration at the lower end of the output scale therefore regarded as energy concept of the future.