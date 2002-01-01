Company Profile
SUNGOLDPWOER
Our company is a joint-venture company, located in Shenzhen city of china,
which is very near to Hongkong,we dedicate to the research and manufacturing
of the electronic products. such as : pure sine wave inverter,modified power
inverter,grid tie inverter, wind charge controller ,solar controller, solar
panel,solar cell, monocystalline solar panel and other green energy products
which is very near to Hongkong,we dedicate to the research and manufacturing
of the electronic products. such as : pure sine wave inverter,modified power
inverter,grid tie inverter, wind charge controller ,solar controller, solar
panel,solar cell, monocystalline solar panel and other green energy products
Contact Information
- Address
- SHENZHEN, SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG 518000 134
- Phone
- 15013841801
- boyce394770911@gmail.com
- Website
- http://www.sungoldpower.com