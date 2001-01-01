Company Profile
SUNLIKE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LIMITED
SunLike Energy Technology Co.,Limited founded in 2001, specializes in the manufacturing,
research, development and sales of the globally SunLike brand lead-acid batteries and Gel battery. After years of innovation, SunLike has become a leading manufacturer of lead-acid batteries and one of the largest lead-acid batteries exporter in China and have many branches in domestic and overseas areas. Our production capacity has reached more than 5, 000, 000kVAh
per year.
www.sunlikebattery.com
research, development and sales of the globally SunLike brand lead-acid batteries and Gel battery. After years of innovation, SunLike has become a leading manufacturer of lead-acid batteries and one of the largest lead-acid batteries exporter in China and have many branches in domestic and overseas areas. Our production capacity has reached more than 5, 000, 000kVAh
per year.
www.sunlikebattery.com
Contact Information
- Address
- Building 2, Jinfulai Technology Park, Baoan, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China, Shenzhen, Guangdong 518000 45
- Phone
- +8618576780933
- amy@sunlikebattery.com