SunLike Energy Technology Co.,Limited founded in 2001, specializes in the manufacturing,

research, development and sales of the globally SunLike brand lead-acid batteries and Gel battery. After years of innovation, SunLike has become a leading manufacturer of lead-acid batteries and one of the largest lead-acid batteries exporter in China and have many branches in domestic and overseas areas. Our production capacity has reached more than 5, 000, 000kVAh

per year.

www.sunlikebattery.com