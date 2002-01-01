Company Profile
Texas Renewable Energy Industries Association
Texas Renewable Energy Industries Association (TREIA) represents over 500 member companies, organizations, agencies & individuals providing products and services within Texas's growing renewable energy sector. Founded in 1984, TREIA is a key trade and advocacy organization headquartered in Austin, Texas. TREIA is the oldest renewable energy non-profit trade organization in Texas whose work promoting development of renewable resources and their wise use has spanned a quarter of a century.
Contact Information
- Address
- P. O. Box 10023, Austin, Texas 78766 227
- Phone
- 512-345-5446
- rsmith@treia.org
- Website
- http://www.treia.org