Company Profile

Texas Renewable Energy Industries Association

Texas Renewable Energy Industries Association logo
Texas Renewable Energy Industries Association (TREIA) represents over 500 member companies, organizations, agencies & individuals providing products and services within Texas's growing renewable energy sector. Founded in 1984, TREIA is a key trade and advocacy organization headquartered in Austin, Texas. TREIA is the oldest renewable energy non-profit trade organization in Texas whose work promoting development of renewable resources and their wise use has spanned a quarter of a century.

Contact Information

Address
P. O. Box 10023, Austin, Texas 78766 227
Phone
512-345-5446

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