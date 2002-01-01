Company Profile
Travelize
Travelize is an android and IOS based easy to use field employee and workforce management software. The application software is mainly designed to work based on GPS technology, this sales employee monitoring software and field staff location monitoring software appropriate and flexible way for managers to monitor the location and work status of field employees.
Contact Information
- Address
- No.5, 1st floor, Race course road, Bangalore, Karnataka 560001 101
- Phone
- 9916886333
- info@travelize.in
- Website
- https://www.travelize.in/