US Battery

Since 1926, we have been designing and manufacturing the highest quality deep cycle batteries in the world. Starting out as a small manufacturing operation in San Diego, California and growing to the global company that you see today, having loca­tions in Corona, California, Evans, Georgia and Augusta, Georgia, we work each day to supply our customers with the best batteries available. Through innovation and technology our products are the go-to energy storage batteries for a variety of applications including: scissor lifts, sweeper/scrubbers, golf carts, boats, RVs, renewable energy, and many other industries that require the constant energy delivered by quality deep-cycle batteries.