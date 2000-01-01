Wise Exhibition (Guangdong) Co., Ltd, China

Founded in 2000, Wise Exhibition (Guangdong) Co., Ltd is a famous exhibition company in Guangzhou, China. Furthermore, we are UFI member (The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry).



Shenzhen Motor and Magnetic Expo is the 1st exhibition of small electric motor manufacturing industry, which is the only professional small motor exhibition recognized by UFI in China and supported by the Ministry of Commerce of China.



http://www.motor-expo.cn/en