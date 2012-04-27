Company Profile
World Renewable Energy Technology Congress
Energy And Environment Foundation with the support of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Govt. of India is organizing the Third World Renewable Energy Technology Congress & Expo-2012 during 25th to 27th April, 2012 at Convention Centre-New Delhi City Centre, Parliament Street, New Delhi, India. The theme of the congress is "Promoting Renewable Energy, Green Technology for Sustainability".
Contact Information
- Address
- F1-F2, Pankaj Grand Plaza, Delhi, Delhi 110091 101
- Phone
- 91-11-24538318
- punit.nagi@wretc.in
- Website
- http://wretc.in