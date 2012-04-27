Company Profile

World Renewable Energy Technology Congress

World Renewable Energy Technology Congress logo
Energy And Environment Foundation with the support of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Govt. of India is organizing the Third World Renewable Energy Technology Congress & Expo-2012 during 25th to 27th April, 2012 at Convention Centre-New Delhi City Centre, Parliament Street, New Delhi, India. The theme of the congress is "Promoting Renewable Energy, Green Technology for Sustainability".

Contact Information

Address
F1-F2, Pankaj Grand Plaza, Delhi, Delhi 110091 101
Phone
91-11-24538318

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