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The Enphase IQ9N is The IQ9N Microinverter represents the next leap in solar technology, featuring advanced Gallium Nitride (GaN) architecture for superior performance, efficiency, and thermal management.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Enphase IQ9N
IQ9N Identifier
FolderSlug: p-0c6ecf5f3ada
ImageDir: /home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-0c6ecf5f3ada/images
Company Name: Enphase
Product Name: IQ9N
Product Url: https://enphase.com/store/microinverters/iq9-series/iq9n-microinverter
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-33828b324c42
Announced Date: 2026-07-13
Announced At: RE+ 2026
Release Date:
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Announced Details: TBA
Attached Items Above:
Attached Items Below:
Documentation: https://enphase.com/store/microinverters/iq9-series/iq9n-microinverter
Documentation Pdf Url:
Model Number: IQ9N-A-DOM-US
Specs: {"power_peak_w":"427","power_continuous_w":"427","voltage_max_pv_v":"58","weight_kg":"1.1","dimensions_cm":"[21.41, 17.6, 3.07]"}
Unique Selling Proposition: The IQ9N Microinverter represents the next leap in solar technology, featuring advanced Gallium Nitride (GaN) architecture for superior performance, efficiency, and thermal management.
Power Peak W: 427
Power Continuous W: 427
Voltage Max Pv V: 58
Weight Kg: 1.1
Dimensions Cm: [21.41, 17.6, 3.07]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-0c6ecf5f3ada

Last Scraped: 2026-07-21T16:02:29.949Z