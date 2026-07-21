The Enphase IQ9N is The IQ9N Microinverter represents the next leap in solar technology, featuring advanced Gallium Nitride (GaN) architecture for superior performance, efficiency, and thermal management.
[ Product Visualization: IQ9N ]
Hardware Ref: p-0c6ecf
Technical Specifications
|IQ9N Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-0c6ecf5f3ada
|ImageDir:
|/home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-0c6ecf5f3ada/images
|Company Name:
|Enphase
|Product Name:
|IQ9N
|Product Url:
|https://enphase.com/store/microinverters/iq9-series/iq9n-microinverter
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-33828b324c42
|Announced Date:
|2026-07-13
|Announced At:
|RE+ 2026
|Release Date:
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/shared-data/products/p-0c6ecf5f3ada/images/pasted-b594cc34.png","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Attached Items Above:
|Attached Items Below:
|Documentation:
|https://enphase.com/store/microinverters/iq9-series/iq9n-microinverter
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|Model Number:
|IQ9N-A-DOM-US
|Specs:
|{"power_peak_w":"427","power_continuous_w":"427","voltage_max_pv_v":"58","weight_kg":"1.1","dimensions_cm":"[21.41, 17.6, 3.07]"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The IQ9N Microinverter represents the next leap in solar technology, featuring advanced Gallium Nitride (GaN) architecture for superior performance, efficiency, and thermal management.
|Power Peak W:
|427
|Power Continuous W:
|427
|Voltage Max Pv V:
|58
|Weight Kg:
|1.1
|Dimensions Cm:
|[21.41, 17.6, 3.07]