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The FusionSolar LUTERRA is Huawei Launches the Next-Generation Grid-Forming ESS Platform LUTERRA

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for FusionSolar LUTERRA
LUTERRA Identifier
FolderSlug: p-6e1861548e47
ImageDir: /home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-6e1861548e47/images
Company Name: FusionSolar
Product Name: LUTERRA
Product Url: https://solar.huawei.com/en/news/2026/intersolar-2026-launch/
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-934e4acca4ee
Announced Date: 2026-07-01
Announced At: Intersolar Europe 2026
Release Date: 2026-06-23
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Announced Details: TBA
Specs: {"voltage_ac_v":"1000","power_continuous_w":"12500000","energy_capacity_wh":"50000000","noise_reduction_pct":"40","cooling_area_increase_pct":"100","delivery_time_reduction_pct":"30","bop_cost_reduction_pct":"20","energy_throughput_increase_pct":"10"}
Unique Selling Proposition: Huawei Launches the Next-Generation Grid-Forming ESS Platform LUTERRA
Model Number: LUTERRA
Voltage Ac V: 1000
Power Continuous W: 12500000
Energy Capacity Wh: 50000000
Noise Reduction Pct: 40
Cooling Area Increase Pct: 100
Delivery Time Reduction Pct: 30
Bop Cost Reduction Pct: 20
Energy Throughput Increase Pct: 10

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-6e1861548e47

Last Scraped: 2026-07-30T20:41:44.788Z