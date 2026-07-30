The GoodWe ESA-Athena Series is GoodWe's ESA-Athena Series is a compact, all-in-one solar plus storage system that turns your balcony into a personal power station.
[ Product Visualization: ESA-Athena Series ]
Hardware Ref: p-95e095
Technical Specifications
|ESA-Athena Series Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-95e0956c5d4e
|ImageDir:
|/home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-95e0956c5d4e/images
|Company Name:
|GoodWe
|Product Name:
|ESA-Athena Series
|Product State:
|Announced
|Announced Date:
|2026-07-02
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/shared-data/products/p-95e0956c5d4e/images/pasted-001bfc3b.png","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Attached Items Above:
|null
|Attached Items Below:
|null
|Model Number:
|GW0.8/1.9-ESA-PS-G10
|Specs:
|{"weight_kg":26,"voltage_nominal_v":[220,230,240],"voltage_max_pv_v":60,"power_continuous_w":1500}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|GoodWe's ESA-Athena Series is a compact, all-in-one solar plus storage system that turns your balcony into a personal power station.
|Weight Kg:
|26
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[220,230,240]
|Voltage Max Pv V:
|60
|Power Continuous W:
|1500