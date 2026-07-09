The TBEA TS330KTL-HV-C1 is TS330KTL-HV-C1 features high capacity, high conversion efficiency, a wide DC input voltage range, and the industry's best adaptability to extremely weak networks.

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Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for TBEA TS330KTL-HV-C1
TS330KTL-HV-C1 Identifier
FolderSlug: p-518e86ec56e2
ImageDir: /home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-518e86ec56e2/images
Company Name: TBEA
Product Name: TS330KTL-HV-C1
Product Url: https://www.xtechpower.com/solution/utility/string-inverter
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-749e3ad35eee
Announced Date: 2026-07-01
Announced At: RE+ 2024
Release Date: null
Image Groups: []
Announced Details: TBA
Attached Items Above: []
Attached Items Below: []
Documentation: null
Documentation Pdf Url: null
Model Number: TS330KTL-HV-C1
Specs: {"mppt_qty":"6","string_qty":"30","current_max_per_channel_a":"75","dc_ac_capacity_ratio":"1.6"}
Unique Selling Proposition: TS330KTL-HV-C1 features high capacity, high conversion efficiency, a wide DC input voltage range, and the industry's best adaptability to extremely weak networks.
Mppt Qty: 6
String Qty: 30
Current Max Per Channel A: 75
Dc Ac Capacity Ratio: 1.6

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-518e86ec56e2

Last Scraped: 2026-07-09T19:36:08.349Z