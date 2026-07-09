The TBEA TS330KTL-HV-C1 is TS330KTL-HV-C1 features high capacity, high conversion efficiency, a wide DC input voltage range, and the industry's best adaptability to extremely weak networks.
[ Product Visualization: TS330KTL-HV-C1 ]
Hardware Ref: p-518e86
Technical Specifications
|TS330KTL-HV-C1 Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-518e86ec56e2
|ImageDir:
|/home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-518e86ec56e2/images
|Company Name:
|TBEA
|Product Name:
|TS330KTL-HV-C1
|Product Url:
|https://www.xtechpower.com/solution/utility/string-inverter
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-749e3ad35eee
|Announced Date:
|2026-07-01
|Announced At:
|RE+ 2024
|Release Date:
|null
|Image Groups:
|[]
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Attached Items Above:
|[]
|Attached Items Below:
|[]
|Documentation:
|null
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|null
|Model Number:
|TS330KTL-HV-C1
|Specs:
|{"mppt_qty":"6","string_qty":"30","current_max_per_channel_a":"75","dc_ac_capacity_ratio":"1.6"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|TS330KTL-HV-C1 features high capacity, high conversion efficiency, a wide DC input voltage range, and the industry's best adaptability to extremely weak networks.
|Mppt Qty:
|6
|String Qty:
|30
|Current Max Per Channel A:
|75
|Dc Ac Capacity Ratio:
|1.6