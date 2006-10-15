New model Sharp NE-80EJE Multi-Crystalline Solar Panels arrive with increased efficiency!

Energy Matters stocks a range of Sharp solar panels. Sharp is the world leading manufacturer of photovoltaic modules (solar panels). Using breakthrough technology perfected by Sharp’s nearly 45 years of research and development, these modules use a textured cell surface to reduce reflection of sunlight, and BSF (Black Surface Field) structure to improve conversion efficiency. An anti-reflective coating provides a uniform blue colour and increases the absorption of light in all weather conditions.

Sharp’s NE-80EJE photovoltaic modules offer industry-leading performance, durability, and reliability for a variety of electrical power requirements. Common applications include RVs, cabins, solar power stations, pumps, beacons, and lighting equipment. Designed to withstand rigorous weather conditions, a junction box is also provided for easy electrical connections in the field, making Sharp’s NE 80EJE modules the perfect combination of advanced technology and reliability.



Features

• High-power module (80W) using 125mm square multi-crystal silicon solar cells with 12.60% module conversion efficiency

• Bypass diode minimizes the power drop caused by shade

• Improved cell conversion efficiency: 14.11%

• Water white, tempered glass, EVA laminate, plus aluminum frame for extended outdoor use

• Junction box for easy electrical connections in the field

• Nominal 12VDC output for battery charging applications

• UL Listings: UL 1703, cUL

• Sharp modules are manufactured in ISO 9001 certified facilities

• 25-year limited warranty on power output

• Dimensions (Length x Width x Depth): 1200mm x 530mm x 35mm