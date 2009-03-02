SunLink Supports More than 21 Megawatts of Solar in 2008

Aerodynamically designed, non-penetrating solar-mounting system proves ideal for commercial installations of all sizes.



San Rafael, California - March 2, 2009 — SunLink Corporation announced today that the SunLink mounting system provided the support for more than 21 Megawatts of photovoltaic (solar power) modules in 2008. Highlights include the 2.3-MW Atlantic City Convention Center, an 800-KW project for the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transit Authority, 800 Kilowatts on warehouses for PepsiCo Foods, 7 Megawatts of retail rooftops, and 1.3 Megawatts of school roofs.



“To provide the mounting systems for more than 21 Megawatts of solar power really demonstrates the acceptance, ease of installation, and lower total installed cost that typify SunLink products,” said SunLink CEO, Christopher Tilley. “Being selected for so many different installations is proof that our design and our engineering support are ideal for commercial installations of all sizes.”



About SunLink

SunLink designs, manufactures and markets the solar industry’s lowest-impact solar mounting systems. The company’s flagship product, an aerodynamically designed, non-penetrating mounting system for flat roofs is the industry’s leading solution for adding photovoltaic modules to commercial buildings. All SunLink roof and ground mounting systems reduce your total installed costs due to the systems’ ease of installation, low-impact designs (which requires fewer - if any - anchors), ability to be pre-assembled off-site, and outstanding engineering support.