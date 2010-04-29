Jérôme Guillet to chair Hanson Wade's International Wind Financing 2010 Summit

Jérôme Guillet is the founder and CEO of Energy Bankers à Paris (EBaP), a financial advisory

boutique focused on renewable energy projects, created in early 2010 after 15 years in the energy

project finance industry. Previously, he was Head of Energy within Dexia’s Project Finance team,

where his responsibilities include the coordination of Dexia’s structured finance activities in the

oil & gas, power and renewable energy sectors. Under his leadership, Dexia closed the first three

non-recourse financings for offshore wind farms, and financed more than 10,000 MW of wind

power capacity.



Jérôme Guillet graduated from the Ecole Polytechnique in Paris and holds a Ph.D. in economics

from the Ecole des Hautes Etudes en Sciences Sociales in Paris.



Jérôme will be joined by 25 expert speakers including:



• Federico Florian, Director Infrastructure & Energy Finance, KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH UK

• Rob Hastings, Director of Marine Estates, The Crown Estate

• Filip Martens, Director, C-Power NV

• Eriks Atvars, Director, Power and Environment, UniCredit Bank AG

• Martin Berkenkamp, Policy Leader of Renewables, GE Energy

• Dr Mike Anderson, Group Technical Director, RES Ltd

View full speaker panel

Topics to be discussed at International Wind Financing Summit 2010 include:



• How to attract external investment for wind development by de-risking projects

• Hear from multiple investors on the options in financing wind including HSBC, Lloyds and KfW IPEX-BANK UK

• An insight from EIB: where does the future lie in wind financing and what will their role be?

• Explore wind financing globally from USA to the Balkans and all the emerging markets in- between

• Insurance: what are the implications to you?

• The Crown Estate gives you the latest post-elections: Red, Blue or Yellow: how will it affect wind financing?

“A very interesting and well prepared conference.”



Birgit Osnes, Project Coordinator, Offshore Wind Power, Statkraft AS





Hanson Wade’s, International Wind Financing Summit 2010 will delve into the challenges facing wind developers looking for investment, and financiers looking for renewable investment opportunites.



For more information on attending or sponsoring International Wind Financing Summit 2010, please visit http://www.wind-financing.com, or contact Simon Bell at info@hansonwade.com



Hanson Wade is a global events company dedicated to providing invaluable insight to business leaders. Hanson Wade brings together CEOs, CFOs, MDs, Commercial Directors, Business Development Managers and Heads of Renewables, from a range of key sectors, including Wind Developers, Private Equity Investors, Project Financing Banks, Pension Funds, Institutional Investors, Utilities, Insurers, Law Firms, DECC, Ofgem and the Crown Estate to discuss the challenges facing wind developers looking for investment, and financiers looking for renewable investment opportunities. For more information please visit: http://www.wind-financing.com