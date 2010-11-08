2010 Geothermal Energy Expo Wrapped with Record Attendance

Sacramento, Calif (November, 5, 2010) More than 2,500 attendees from 42 different states and 13 different countries came together in Sacramento for the 34th annual Geothermal Energy Expo, the largest gathering of geothermal energy leaders in the world. The sold out Expo Hall featured 162 exhibitors coming from 34 different states and 10 different countries. Leading companies including Halliburton, Ormat, Stoel Rives LLP, Shaw, Calpine, Geothermal Resource Group, Mitsubishi Power Systems, Enel Green Power, Gradient Resource, Power Engineers, Ruen Drilling Incorporated and Ram Power Corp were in attendance.



“The strong growth of the geothermal industry is clearly reflected in this expo, which continues to bring more and more people to see the promise that clean and renewable geothermal power presents.” said GEA Executive Director Karl Gawell. “It’s not just here at home. The U.S. is the leader in geothermal power, and other countries look to America for its expertise. That’s why we had representatives from across the globe at this year’s expo.”



With new geothermal power projects in progress in fifteen states from the Pacific to the Gulf Coast, the Geothermal Energy Expo has been rapidly expanding, with the number of exhibitors more than doubling since 2008. The 2010 expo showcased projects, equipment, services, and state of the art technology from exhibitors both international and domestic. The expo also brought new talent to the industry, with a virtual job fair connecting new applicants with the industry’s leading companies and complimentary admission available to college students.



GEA report “Green Jobs through Geothermal Energy,” released during the Expo, showed how the industry is creating more jobs than conventional energy and is creating jobs that are permanent, full-time, and often provide a higher wage; in some cases with pay that doubles county and state averages. The report found that the federal stimulus, tax incentives, and strong state renewable standards continue to fuel the growth in geothermal power and job creation.



Every geothermal project that came online in 2009 took advantage of the tax reimbursement provisions of the stimulus bill, which helped maintain momentum for new projects and continue to create new jobs in America. Four of the top five states with geothermal power under development have substantial renewable electricity standards. In addition, the benefits of the stimulus to the geothermal industry have yet to be fully realized. About 95% of the projects receiving ARRA funding are either less than 50% complete or have yet to break ground.



One such project, Hudson Ranch I, a fully funded $400,000,000 project from Energy Source broke ground in Niland, Calif. “Projects like Hudson Ranch I are exactly the type of development that are going to continue to be realized with the support of the policies that have kept our industry growing despite the economic troubles.”



The 2011 Expo will be held in San Diego from Oct. 23-26, 2011. For more information about exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Kathy Kent at (202) 454-5263 or kathy@geo-energy.org.



For more information please contact Garret Drexler at 646 695 7042 or garret@rosengrouppr.com.



About the Geothermal Energy Association:

The Geothermal Energy Association (GEA) is a trade association composed of U.S. companies who support the expanded use of geothermal energy and are developing geothermal Resources worldwide for electrical power generation and direct-heat uses. GEA advocates for public policies that will promote the development and utilization of geothermal Resources, provides a forum for the industry to discuss issues and problems, encourages research and development to improve geothermal technologies, presents industry views to governmental organizations, provides assistance for the export of geothermal goods and services, compiles statistical data about the geothermal industry, and conducts education and outreach projects. For more information, please visit http://www.geo-energy.org/. Check out GEA’s YouTube Channel. Follow GEA on Twitter. Become a fan on Facebook.