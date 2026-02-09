India Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Market to Reach USD 19.45 Billion by 2035
The India Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Market is projected to grow from USD 2.19 billion in 2025 to USD 19.45 billion by 2035 at a 24.3% CAGR, driven by renewable integration, policy support, and declining battery costs.
India's drive toward a sustainable, reliable, and resilient energy future is rapidly accelerating demand for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). As renewable power generation expands, balancing supply and demand on the grid has become a strategic priority — thrusting battery storage into the spotlight. According to Acumen Research and Consulting, the India Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Market was valued at USD 2,188.1 million in 2025 and is projected to surge to USD 19,445.2 million by 2035, growing at a compelling 24.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2026 to 2035.
This monumental growth reflects a confluence of supportive policy initiatives, rapidly declining battery costs, increasing renewable penetration, and an urgent need to modernize India's grid infrastructure for sustainability and resilience.
What Is a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and Why It Matters
Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) are electrochemical storage solutions that capture electrical energy and discharge it when needed. These systems serve as critical enablers of grid flexibility, peak load management, integration of intermittent renewable energy sources, and enhanced power quality. By storing surplus energy — especially from solar and wind generation — BESS technologies help stabilize the grid, support frequency regulation, and ensure reliable power delivery during peak demand or outages.
In India's context, growing energy demand, coupled with ambitious renewable targets, has made BESS deployment a priority for utilities, commercial enterprises, and residential consumers alike.
India BESS Market Growth Outlook: By the Numbers
Per the Acumen Research and Consulting report:
• Market Size (2025): USD 2,188.1 million
• Projected Market Size (2035): USD 19,445.2 million
• CAGR (2026-2035): 24.3%
These figures highlight the accelerating pace of energy storage adoption in India — one of the most dynamic storage markets globally.
The high CAGR reflects not only strong growth in installations year-on-year, but also the expanding role of storage in multiple energy applications — from grid-scale utility projects to commercial, industrial, and residential deployments.
Key Market Drivers
1. Renewable Energy Integration and Decarbonization Goals
India has set ambitious renewable energy targets as part of its broader decarbonization agenda. With a national goal of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030, energy storage has become an indispensable pillar to support solar and wind generation. BESS systems play a key role in smoothing variable renewable output and ensuring reliability in power delivery.
2. Government Policy Support & Incentives
Government initiatives such as Viability Gap Funding (VGF) and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes have significantly lowered barriers to entry for BESS developers. VGF subsidizes upfront capital expenditures, making projects more economically viable, while PLI programs encourage local manufacturing of advanced battery technologies — aligning with national goals such as Make in India.
Additionally, tax incentives, tariff waivers, and infrastructure support continue to bolster investor confidence and accelerate project pipelines across states and utilities.
Segmental Insights: Understanding India's BESS Adoption
The Acumen Research and Consulting report delves into the market through multiple segmentation lenses:
Battery Type
• Lithium-ion Batteries: Dominant with ~72% share in 2025, driven by high energy density, response rates, declining costs, and synergies with EV and renewable sectors.
• Advanced Lead-acid Batteries: Present in cost-sensitive and smaller-scale applications (~9%).
• Flow Batteries: Growing utility-scale interest (~13%) due to scalability and long-duration storage potential.
• Sodium-ion Batteries: Emerging segment (~5%), offering lower material cost and safety advantages for select applications.
Connection Type
• On-grid Systems: Leading with ~79% share in 2025, reflecting priority grid stabilization, frequency management, and peak demand response initiatives.
• Off-grid Systems: (~21%) Growing in remote, industrial, and microgrid applications where reliable off-grid power is critical.
Ownership Models
• Utility-owned Systems (~57%): Dominant due to large utility investments in grid-scale storage and renewable integration.
• Customer-owned (~25%): Residential and commercial entities adopting BESS for backup power and cost optimization.
• Third-party Owned (~18%): Emerging model reducing upfront capital for end users.
Application Use Cases
• Utility Scale (~62%): Primary driver, supporting grid frequency regulation, peak load management, and renewable smoothing.
• Commercial & Industrial (~26%): Rapid growth as businesses seek energy cost savings and reliability.
• Residential (~12%): Increasing uptake with rooftop solar and backup power demand.
Technology Trends Shaping the India BESS Market
Lithium-ion Dominance and Innovation
Lithium-ion technology continues to lead due to its superior performance metrics. Advancements in battery chemistry, safety improvements, and cost declines — partly due to scaling production and improved manufacturing efficiencies — have made lithium-ion the de facto standard for most BESS projects in India.
State-of-the-art facilities such as the advanced lithium-ion battery plant inaugurated in Sohna, Haryana in 2025 are set to accelerate domestic capacity and reduce dependence on imports.
Flow and Emerging Chemistries
While lithium-ion dominates the short to medium duration segment, flow batteries and sodium-ion systems are gaining attention for specialized long-duration and cost-sensitive applications. These technologies are particularly relevant for grid ancillary services and hybrid storage architectures supporting intermittent generation.
Government Policy & Regulation: Paving the Way
Government commitment to storage deployment is evident from policies targeting transmission incentives, manufacturing support, and comprehensive energy planning.
Transmission Charge Waivers & Grid Support
India's extension of inter-state transmission charge waivers for energy storage projects until June 2028 is a strategic move to encourage BESS integration with renewables. This waiver reduces operational costs for storage projects and enhances feasibility, particularly for co-located solar and wind installations.
Clean Energy Targets & Renewable Auctions
India's clean energy framework encompasses aggressive targets for solar, wind, and hybrid generation. The Integrated Renewable Energy Policy 2025 — rolled out by the Gujarat government — exemplifies how states are embedding BESS into broader renewable plans to achieve grid stability and energy security.
While aggressive tendering for battery storage capacity has accelerated deployment, concerns have been raised about exceptionally low bid prices threatening project viability and safety standards — underlining the importance of robust technical and economic frameworks for tender evaluation.
Strategic Opportunities and Market Momentum
EV and Grid Synergies
India's rapidly expanding electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem is indirectly driving the BESS market. Increased EV adoption enhances domestic battery production capabilities, creates opportunities for second-life applications, and reduces overall battery production costs across sectors.
Microgrids and Smart Grid Evolution
Rapid urbanization and rural electrification initiatives are expanding the demand for microgrid solutions. Battery storage systems play a vital role in smart grids, improving reliability, reducing outages, and enabling real-time energy management — critical in remote and grid-strained regions.
Union Budget 2026 Policy Boost
India's 2026 Union Budget includes targeted incentives for lithium-ion BESS manufacturing, such as customs duty exemptions, aimed at scaling domestic manufacturing and stabilizing supply chains — further enhancing the market's growth trajectory.
Leading Players in India's BESS Market
Acumen Research and Consulting identifies several key companies driving innovation, deployment, and investment in India's battery energy storage ecosystem:
• Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd.
• AES Corporation (Fluence JV)
• Reliance New Energy Ltd.
• Exide Energy Solutions Ltd.
• Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd.
• Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.
• JSW Energy Ltd.
• CATL
• LG Energy Solution Ltd.
• Panasonic Holdings Corp.
These companies are engaged in a wide range of activities — from manufacturing and supply to large-scale utility deployments and hybrid energy solutions.
Challenges and Market Considerations
Despite the strong growth outlook, the India BESS Market faces several challenges:
High Capital Expenditure & Supply Chain Dependency
High initial capital costs — especially due to import-heavy battery supply chains — remain a constraint. As of 2024, over 85% of battery cells were imported, increasing landed costs and exposing the market to global material price volatility.
Regulatory Ambiguity
Regulatory frameworks for tariff structures, cost recovery, and taxation differ by state and utility, creating uncertainty in investment returns. Standardized national regulations for BESS classification, pricing, and grid participation remain a work in progress.
Technical and Safety Standards
Rapid expansion has also highlighted the need for rigorous technical eligibility criteria and safety benchmarks to ensure quality, lifespan, and operational reliability in a high-heat climate.
Future Outlook: A Strategic Inflection Point
With a projected valuation of nearly USD 19,445.2 million by 2035 and a CAGR of 24.3%, India's Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Market is poised for transformative growth.
The convergence of policy support, declining battery costs, smart grid innovation, and renewable energy ambition is positioning India as a key global hub for energy storage solutions — not just a large deployment market.
Strategic investments, local manufacturing ramp-ups, and coordinated national policy frameworks will be essential in maximizing BESS's role in India's clean energy transition, enhancing energy security, and building a resilient, future-ready grid.
India's Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Market is evolving from a nascent infrastructure component into a cornerstone of the nation's energy transition strategy. With robust growth projections to USD 19.45 billion by 2035, the market is reflecting both ride-high renewable ambitions and the imperative for resilient, cost-effective energy storage solutions.
As India continues to expand renewable capacity, strengthen grid infrastructure, and foster domestic battery manufacturing, BESS solutions will play an increasingly central role not just in energy security, but in economic development, job creation, and sustainable growth.
