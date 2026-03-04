A 60kW Commercial EV Charger with Integrated Battery Storage to Revolutionize Fleet and Site Charging

EGbatt, a provider of advanced energy storage solutions, today announced the launch of the Nova 60 Dual, a groundbreaking commercial EV charger with an integrated 60kWh battery storage system. Designed to meet the rigorous demands of fleet depots, public charging stations, and commercial operations, the Nova 60 Dual solves the critical challenge of limited grid capacity by enabling powerful, reliable, and cost-effective DC fast charging without expensive infrastructure upgrades.



The Nova 60 Dual combines a 60kW DC fast charger with a robust 60kWh LiFePO₄ (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery into a single, floor-standing outdoor unit. This innovative "battery-buffered" design allows the system to store energy during off-peak hours or from on-site solar generation, and then deploy it to deliver consistent 60kW fast charging to one or two vehicles simultaneously."Fleet operators and businesses are eager to electrify, but are often stalled by the high costs and long timelines of grid upgrades needed to support high-power charging," said Tony, product manager at EGbatt. "The Nova 60 Dual was engineered to remove that barrier. By integrating energy storage directly into the charger, we empower sites to deliver reliable fast charging with their existing grid connection, while actively managing energy costs and supporting sustainability goals."Key features and benefits of the EGbatt Nova 60 Dual include:Battery-Buffered Fast Charging: The integrated 60kWh battery stores low-cost energy or solar power to provide consistent 60kW DC fast charging, reducing peak demand charges and stress on the grid.Dual-Gun Simultaneous Charging: Equipped with two charging guns, the unit can charge two vehicles at once with intelligent power sharing, maximizing station utilization and throughput.Solar-Ready Hybrid Input: An optional DC solar input (up to 20kW) allows direct integration with photovoltaic systems, creating a true solar-powered EV charger that maximizes renewable energy use.Optimized for Commercial Use: With an IP54-rated rugged enclosure, a wide operating temperature range (0°C to +55°C), and support for international charging standards (CCS1, CCS2, GB/T, CHAdeMO 2.0), it is built for high-traffic environments worldwide.Smart Energy & Load Management: The system features an active balancing BMS, OCPP 1.6/2.0 compliance for network integration, and optional dynamic load balancing for sophisticated site energy management.The Nova 60 Dual is an ideal solution for a variety of commercial applications, including logistics and delivery fleet depots, taxi and municipal fleets, public charging networks, retail and hospitality locations, and industrial parks.Availability & ShippingThe EGbatt Nova 60 Dual is available for order now. For pricing, technical specifications, or to discuss your project, please contact EGbatt directly at odmbattery@outlook.com. EGbatt manages global shipping with strict adherence to all international safety regulations for lithium batteries.For more information, visit the product page at: https://egbatt.com/product/commercial-ev-charger-with-battery-storage-60kw-60kwh-fleet-fast-charging-solution/About EGbattEGbatt specializes in designing and manufacturing high-quality energy storage solutions and commercial EV charging infrastructure. Committed to innovation, safety, and reliability, EGbatt provides future-ready products that enable businesses to transition seamlessly to electrified operations.