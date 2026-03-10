Luminia Completes a 57-Site, 3.8-MW Rooftop Solar Portfolio for Leading National REIT in Under a Year, with another 6.5-MW in Development over 10 Additional Sites

Luminia, a leader in distributed energy development in California, today announced the completion of a 3.8 megawatt rooftop solar portfolio spanning 57 commercial properties owned by a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) with holdings across the United States. The solar portfolio properties are located in California, Texas, and Michigan and are occupied by national-brand commercial tenants. Ten additional sites totaling 6.5 megawatts are scheduled for construction beginning Q1 2026 in California, Illinois and Massachusetts, bringing the full portfolio's capacity to over 10.3 megawatts of low-cost renewable power.



More Headlines Articles

"This program demonstrates that distributed rooftop solar power can be delivered with speed, scale, and operational precision across large commercial real estate holdings," said Jim Kelly, co-founder of Luminia. "Our REIT client is an industry leader who is leveraging our capabilities and technology to reduce their tenants' electricity costs and advance their company's sustainability goals.""This program demonstrates that distributed rooftop solar power can be delivered with speed, scale, and operational precision across large commercial real estate holdings." - Jim Kelly, co-founder of Luminia.All projects in the initial 57-site portfolio were designed, permitted, built and energized within 12 months of execution of the respective Power Purchase Agreements - a pace rarely seen in distributed commercial solar. The ten additional sites totaling 6.5 MW are being developed at a similar pace.Luminia provides end-to-end project delivery, from project origination support through development to permission to operate, and ITC placement. Luminia also utilizes its proprietary production monitoring and tenant billing platform to allow the REIT to allocate energy savings across multiple tenants with accuracy and transparency. These solar systems are expected to deliver a significant portion of electricity supply for each of the participating properties for the next 25 years.About LuminiaHeadquartered in San Diego, Luminia is a renewable energy developer accelerating the transition to local commercial and community-based solar and energy storage. Luminia partners with businesses, property and portfolio owners, Community Choice Aggregators (CCAs) and local communities to design, finance, build and operate distributed clean energy projects that deliver energy savings and lasting value. For more information, visit https://luminia.io.